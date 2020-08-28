Donovan Mitchell to donate $45,000 to the children of Jacob Blake

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – MAY 06: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts to his basket in the second half during Game Four of Round Two of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 6, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Rockets beat the Jazz 100-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Amidst the tragic events that has transpired in Kenosha, Wisconsin where Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police officers, communities look for change and action against violent acts.

Many professional athletes have voiced their opinion on the matter and one Utah athlete is stepping up to give back.

Utah Jazz Guard, Donovan Mitchell is planning to donate $45,000 to the children on Jacob Blake.

This one is different for me. For the first 45 hours of the #DONISSUE2 spidey-sense drop, I will be donating $45k of the proceeds to support the education of Jacob Blake’s children. Adidas will also match my donation for a total of $90k. #createdwithadidas @adidasHoops @Marvel pic.twitter.com/u3ooWmcVAi — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 28, 2020

In a video posted to Mitchell’s twitter account, the Jazz guard says $45k of sales for his new shoe the DONISSUE2, will go to supporting the education of Blake’s children. He says in addition, Adidas will match the $45,000 for a grand donation total of $90,000.

In the video Mitchell says education reform is something he supports strongly believes it will play a major part in pushing the country past the point of systemic racism. It allows kids to be taught on a level-playing field, Mitchell says he believes is the key to generational success.

The Adidas DONISSUE2 Spidey-Sense basketball shoes are available now.