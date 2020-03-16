Donovan Mitchell helps feed Utah students during coronavirus school closures

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, looks to get past Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Jazz announced today that Donovan Mitchell, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, will help pay for meals for food-insecure Granite School District students amid school closures due to COVID-19.

“As we all navigate the challenges that have arisen with COVID-19, there are many people impacted. My mom’s career in education made me value children and the importance of academics, and I want to make sure that kids can continue to eat a meal while they can’t go to school,” Donovan said.

At this time, Granite School District is changing its regular National School Lunch Program into the Seamless Summer Feeding Program. Mitchell’s support will help to provide lunch for about 10,040 food-insecure students per day during this temporary school closure.

Under this federally funded program, any child 19 years old age or younger can go to a designated site and receive a free meal. The partnership between Mitchell and and Granite School District will address the continued need of students to receive meals during this school closure period, especially those students who may not usually qualify under federal guidelines.

The Granite School District is one of the largest in Utah. It has 88 schools serving 67,730 students in Salt Lake City. The district serves some of Utah’s most vulnerable children, including a high number of refugee students.

