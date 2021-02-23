‘Donations to help the police’ a scam, says Heber City Police

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Heber City are advising the community about a new scam.

“It has been brought to our attention that there is a group contacting local individuals asking for donations to help the police department,” Heber City Police say in a Tuesday Facebook post. “They are bringing up that they need donations to prevent the defunding of the police.”

Police say that this is a scam.

“Heber City Police appreciates the support and love we receive from the community and certainly do not want you to fall victim to this scheme.”

Heber City Police recently collected food donations in exchange for paying off parking tickets.