WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A trailer used to help homeowners with home and yard improvements was stolen from the West Valley City Performing Arts Center in early July.

The West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD) says the 12-foot trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the center around the beginning of the month.

The trailer was donated to help with the annual My Hometown Days of Service.

Every year, each of the 5 My Hometown neighborhoods in West Valley City has six days of service where hundreds of volunteers help homeowners with some yard improvement projects.

WVCPD says the trailer helps make the projects possible.

If you have any information about the stolen trailer, call 801-840-4000 and reference case #WV22-56229.