SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – About two weeks after disaster struck Jackson, Mississippi, thousands of the state’s residents are in need of clean drinking water.

ABC4 is teaming up with local leaders and community members calling upon Utahns to aid in the ongoing crisis, asking for donations of bottled water as part of a local water drive.

Donations may be made at ABC4 Utah’s studios at 2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City, or you may click here to donate to a GoFundMe set up by conservationist and entrepreneur Jeremy Roberts to deliver drinking water to Jackson, Mississippi.

In late August of this year, Mississippi’s Pearl River flooded due to severe storms. The flooding caused the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant to stop treating drinking water, leaving approximately 150,000 Jackson residents without access to safe drinking water.

While water pressure has been restored to much of the area, the water is still not safe to drink, and a state-issued boil-water notice remains in effect.

Throughout the week, the state will continue sampling the water, and after two rounds of clear samples, it is anticipated the boil order will be lifted.

Additional water is needed now.

Working with local officials and volunteer organizations, ABC4 is asking for help. Water and funds are needed to assist the people of Jackson, Mississippi.

We will be collecting donations of bottled water from Wednesday, September 7 through Friday, September 9. The water will then immediately be sent to Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe Anta Lumumba of Jackson said on Monday, “Even when the pressure is restored, even when we’re not under a boil-water notice, it’s not a matter of if these systems will fail, but when these systems will fail.”

We need the citizens of Jackson to have access to water when their own supply is, at best, precarious.

In response to Hurricane Harvey in 2018, local Utah politicians and citizens worked together to deliver much needed supplies to hurricane-ravaged Texas. Our community responded with enough supplies to fill two 18-wheeler trailers and another pickup with a 26-foot trailer.

Once again, we are being called on to help our neighbors.

ABC4 will be collecting bottled water through Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m.