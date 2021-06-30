Dominion Energy planning to launch voluntary program to reduce carbon footprint

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dominion Energy customers who are interested in reducing their carbon footprint will be able to work towards doing so by funding a new, voluntary program included in their monthly bill, the company announced on Wednesday.

Contributions to the fund, called the Voluntary Carbon Offsets program, can be made in $5 increments on a customer’s bill, is entirely optional, and can be canceled at any time. The fund will go towards financing carbon-reducing activities and offset carbon emissions from their use of natural gas, a press release from Dominion Energy reads. If approved by regulators, the program would begin in 2022.

“Every day, Dominion Energy Utah is discovering new ways to deliver cleaner energy to our customers, while keeping our service affordable and reliable,” says Craig Wagstaff, Dominion Energy Senior Vice President & General Manager Western Distribution in the release. “With this new voluntary, affordable option, our customers will be able to go a step further and achieve carbon neutrality.”

The majority of the offsets will come from a Utah landfill, which will be independently certified to meet certain standards.

Including the Beehive State, Dominion Energy provides service to 7 million customers across 16 states.