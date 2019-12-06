Dominion Energy gives $10K to organization that helps Transgender students in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Dominion Energy is giving big to the Transgender Education Advocates of Utah to help transgender students in Utah feel safe.

TEA works to create and maintain affirming policies at Utah schools.

“Transgender and gender nonconforming students face real barriers in schools throughout Utah,” Candice Metzler, Transgender Education Advocates of Utah (TEA) Executive Director said.

Dominion Energy is giving $10,000 toward efforts to change that.

“Our company, via the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, is thankful for the work being done by organizations like TEA,” said Craig Wagstaff, Senior Vice President and General Manager – Western Division. “We appreciate the opportunity to help fund more supportive and safer environments for young people who should be experiencing their school years without fear and intimidation. We are proud to be partners in this pursuit.”

For more information or to learn about the ways you can help, visit TeaofUtah.org.

What others are clicking on: