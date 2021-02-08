Domestic violence shelter gets creative with fundraiser after annual gala canceled due to pandemic

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Non-profits across the country are facing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden says they have not only noticed a loss in funds, but it has also seen an uptick in domestic violence cases which inturn spreads funds incredibly thin.

For the past two years, during its annual gala, the YCC says it had record donations allowing them to help hundreds of families throughout the community. Just last year, the nonprofit reportedly raised $75,000.

This year, without a gala, due to the virus, YCC board members and staff say they had to get creative.

YCC officials are inviting area businesses and individuals this year to sponsor a new event and help it continue to provide “desperately needed services”.

Officials say the “Heart of Ogden” is the brainchild that YCC hopes will bring in critical funding to assist the nonprofit in 2021.

For this fundraiser, giant conversation hearts will be installed throughout downtown Ogden to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence. The YCC is also granting sponsorships that will give sponsors the opportunity to have their logos or names displayed on the hearts along with messages of “hope, love, and peace”.

The proceeds from the campaign will help YCC continue to provide critical services for Weber and

Morgan County, according to officials. The public can view this art installation from Friday, February 12 through Saturday, March 6.

“As the demand for our services continues to grow, the need for partnership and generosity has become even more essential,” said Margaret Rose, Executive Director of YCC Family Crisis Center. “And we hope that seeing this giant installation throughout the city will get people talking about the serious issue of domestic violence in Utah.”

YCC says there are four levels of sponsorships available for the campaign:

• Full sponsorship of a heart starts at $5,000 – donors can choose the location in the greater Ogden area that the heart is displayed.

• Partial sponsorships from $1,000 to $2,5000 will display the logos or names of the donor and the hearts will be displayed in downtown Ogden.

• For a $100 sponsorship, donors will receive a glass YCC ornament to display in their business or home.

• For a $25 sponsorship, donors will receive an I heart Ogden – YCC Family Crisis Center sticker.

“We are excited for this opportunity to engage with our community in a new way,” said Rose, “We invite everyone to join us in spreading love throughout the greater Ogden area. Every contribution makes a difference and enables the YCC to continue to provide safety and critical services for our clients.”

Last year, YCC says they assisted 2,085 individuals through their shelter, advocacy, and crisis intervention services, as well as taking 5,657 crisis hotline phone calls.

The organization hopes to raise $75,000 through the “Heart of Ogden Campaign” to continue to meet the increasing demand. They say these funds will help them continue to serve a vulnerable clientele that depends on their services to simply stay alive, they invite the public to visit their website and make a donation.