Domestic violence expected to spike amid holidays, COVID-19 surge

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — With the holidays approaching and COVID-19 restrictions increasing across the state amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, domestic violence advocates in southern Utah say they anticipate an increase in requests for services for survivors.

With Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s emergency order restricting gatherings outside of the immediate households for the next two weeks, experts say survivors may see violence escalate as tensions rise at home. Cases of domestic violence can also spike during the holidays, according to DOVE Center in Washington County, the only agency in the area available 24/7 to offer safe shelter and provide advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“It has a lot to do with the power of isolation. If the abuser is able to keep the victim isolated and cut off from contacts from their healthy support networks and resources, then there is a much greater hold on the situation and easier path to maintaining control,” executive director of DOVE Center Lindsey Boyer said.

If there’s a long history of violence and abuse and tension increases, it can sometimes be a perfect storm, according to the agency. Holidays can be a significant source of family and financial stress, which can contribute to an increased risk of violence.

Heading into November and December, DOVE Center says these typically aren’t their biggest months for requests for services; but, that doesn’t mean domestic violence is decreasing.

“People are likely just not reporting at this time because they’re trying to get through the holidays,” Pickett said. “When January hits, we typically see our numbers increase again.”

The agency based in St. George has seen a steady increase in hotline calls since May, with its biggest spike so far in September.

“Usually, after summer ends and school starts, we see a slight increase in requests for services, but that has not happened this year,” communications manager Markee Pickett told ABC4 News. “It’s still way above average for us.”

As of data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, Pickett says staff have received 1,316 hotline calls and 322 requests for emergency shelter, serving 120 households with its motel program. Compared to a typical average for emergency shelter requests at approximately 23 a month, the agency saw:

51 requests in June.

57 requests in July.

55 requests in August.

55 requests in September.

48 requests in October.

DOVE Center leaders say that a lot of survivors experiencing abuse don’t see their value, so to have them shift from recognizing they are in an unhealthy, toxic, and abusive relationships to deciding they deserve better, it’s a “big jump.”

“Oftentimes, the best way we see that jump happen quickly is in support groups when you have someone telling a story and others listening and recognizing that it’s theirs,” Boyer said. “Then they can hear that person who’s progressed and wants out of the cycle. People deserve to be safe and be respected and be in a healthy, equal relationship.”

DOVE Center offers a 24 hour helpline to answer questions, provide community referrals and other resources, or just to listen at (435) 628-0458. The agency offers transitional shelter, rape and sexual assault victim advocacy, case management, safety planning, a lethality assessment program to assess risk to prevent domestic violence homicide and serious injuries, advocacy support at its outreach office, including Spanish-speaking advocacy, and trauma-informed counseling and support groups. Most services are offered virtually during the pandemic.