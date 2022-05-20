SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Domestic violence comes in all forms. That is in part why Kimmi Wolf with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition said abusers are able to continue hurting a victim, sometimes for years.

“It may be a relationship that you and I might aspire to, because it looks you know, it looks so wonderful, it looks so connected, it looks like the perfect couple, but if we only knew,” said Wolf.

It can be hard to see the signs, which is why Wolf said everyone needs to take a look at their own behavior.

“Judgemental comments when you see something in the media like, ‘Oh, well, you know, they probably gave as good as they got,’ or ‘there’s two sides to every story,’” said Wolf.

Wolf said these comments send a message to victims searching for someone to believe them.

There is no face for domestic violence and Wolf said thinking there is one, can be a fatal mistake.

Utah’s Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-897-LINK. The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition said this line is for victims, people, as well abusers trying to change.