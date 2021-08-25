Domestic violence call in Ogden leads to police chase into Idaho

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – What started as a domestic violence incident led to a high-speed chase through Ogden and Southern Idaho, Wednesday.

According to the Ogden Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence assault at a business in West Ogden.

Witnesses reported that a man had assaulted a woman, forced her into his vehicle, and drove off.

Officers later attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect continued to drive off, forcing police to pursue.

The pursuit traveled through Ogden before the suspect got on Northbound I-15 and drove into Idaho.

Fortunately, officers were able to take the suspect into custody in Southern Idaho without incident.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Tremonton Police, Brigham City Police, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern Utah Criminal Apprehension Team, Area Tactical Analysis Center, the Idaho Highway Patrol, and FBI all collaborated to take the man into custody.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.