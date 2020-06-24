Domestic rabbits at farm in Sanpete County test positive for hemorrhagic disease

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rabbits at a farm in Sanpete County have tested positive for hemorrhagic disease, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

In a tweet posted by the Division of Wildlife Resources, the USDA confirmed the cases of hemorrhagic disease serotype 2 (RHDV-2), a foreign animal disease in the U.S.

RHDV-2 is not related to the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Both domestic and wild rabbits, as well as pikas, are susceptible to the disease, and 80–100% will die from it.

Rabbits may become sick within five days after exposure. The virus causes liver inflammation that prevents blood from clotting and eventually, the rabbit dies from internal bleeding. Officials said there is no treatment for RHDV-2.

Symptoms include fever, lethargy, a lack of appetite, difficulty breathing and frothy blood coming from their nose just prior to death.

According to officials, the virus can survive for months in the environment, and rabbits can be infected by direct contact with sick rabbits or through contact with the urine or feces of sick rabbits or through contact with feces from predators that have eaten infected rabbits.

Rabbits can also be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or items (including the boots and clothing of people who have been in contact with the disease).

Neither dogs or humans are susceptible to RHDV-2. However, they both can carry the virus from one location to the other.

If you see multiple dead rabbits in an area, please contact the nearest Utah Division of Wildlife Resources office and wildlife officials will determine whether the animals should be sent in for testing.

You can get more information on the disease at https://wildlife.utah.gov/rabbit-hemorrhagic-disease.html.