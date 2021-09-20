Domestic disturbance call leads police to drugs, weapons in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – What started as a domestic disturbance call led to a drug and weapons bust for the Provo Police Department.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the domestic disturbance last week.

While investigating the incident, officers found about 54 pounds of marijuana, a pound of methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, and two loaded firearms.

Police posted a photo of the discovery online, showing what appears to be multiple bags of drugs in the trunk of a vehicle.

Courtesy: Provo Police Department

“Although this is a fraction of the drugs that travel through our city, we’re proud of the officers who were able to get these items off the streets,” the department said in the post.