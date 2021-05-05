‘Doggone good day’: Logan City police rescue dog from river

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Logan police officers came to the rescue of a pup in need on Wednesday.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said officers responded to help rescue a dog from the Logan River.

When the officers arrived, they got straight to work.

One Logan police officer removed his move boots and waded through the cold waters of the river to rescue the dog.

A video of the rescue can be found below:

The dog was not injured and was returned to its owner.

This isn’t the first time this year Utah first responders have come to the rescue of a dog in need.

In March, two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Weber County.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, fire crews from Weber, Ogden, Roy, and North View along with Weber County Sheriffs responded to a fire at a single-family home.

Weber fire officials said the fire started in the garage of the home and was mostly contained to that area, with smoke and heat damage reported in parts of the house near the garage.

The Weber Fire District posted two videos of the dogs being rescued from the home:

Those dogs were returned to their owners uninjured as well.