SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Next week, South Salt Lake Animal Services will be holding an adoption event, and while applications for Malin, the dog that was injured after being thrown from a car, have been closed, there are many more furry friends looking for a forever home.

Malin had her surgery and is up and walking and is doing really well. Animal Services say they are now narrowing down the applications to adopt her.

Malin’s upper leg was broken after she was thrown from the car. Thanks to a fast recovery, Malin’s foster parent is having a hard time keeping up with her.

The shelter also has rabbits and cats that are up for adoption.

On May 31, the South Salt Lake Animal Services will be hosting an adoption event at Bjorns Brew where all proceeds from their coffee go to either shelters or rescues in the area.