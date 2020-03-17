Dog killed, 3 injured in Spanish Fork crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people were transported to the hospital and a dog is dead after a crash near Spanish Fork Canyon.

Police said they received the call at 4:33 p.m. about the crash that happened on Interstate 89 and Hwy 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Courtesy: Spanish Fork Police Department

Courtesy: Spanish Fork Police Department

Courtesy: Spanish Fork Police Department

Courtesy: Spanish Fork Police Department

A Ford Taurus with three occupants and one dog were traveling south on US 89 when they stopped at a stop sign and then pulled in front of a Mazda SUV which was occupied by one female driver traveling westbound. The Ford Taurus crashed into the Mazda SUV on the driver’s side, according to police.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was flown to the Utah Valley Hospital in “serious critical condition,” and police said the dog died on the scene. The two other passengers were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the Mazda SUV was treated on scene with minor injuries and released.

Police believe that alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: