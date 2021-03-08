Dog intentionally set on fire near Magna to be put down

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A dog that was found on a Utah highway after being intentionally set on fire on March 1 will be put down according to the dog’s owner.

Dixie, a red heeler, was set on fire and then left along North Frontage Road just after 6 p.m. last Monday.

According to a probable cause statement, Tooele City Police were dispatched to a residence for a reported theft earlier in the day March 1. The victim’s father-in-law stated his daughter-in-law’s mother’s ex-boyfriend, Michael Busico, 40, had stolen the victim’s dog earlier in the day.

Busico was allegedly at the home visiting the dog when the victim says she left. When she returned, Busico and the dog were allegedly gone.

The probable cause statement says the victim believed Busico had stolen the dog in retaliation for their failing relationship.

Warning: The photos below are graphic in nature

On March 5, Salt Lake County Animal Services said Dixie was in critical condition, after suffering from extensive 2nd and 3rd degree burns to most of her body.

However, Dixie’s owner, Trista Heywood, posted a tragic update to Dixie’s condition on Monday afternoon, saying that Dixie would have to be put down due to the severity of her injuries.

“This is a very hard thing for me to post and tell everyone but we are going to have to say our goodbyes to our sweet Dixie girl,” Heywood said in the post.

The remainder of the post from Dixie’s owner can be found below:

“The hospital is basically keeping her alive her levels have gone down and those are improving but the surgery’s that she needs to her eyes, ears, and abdomen are going to be very hard on her and she may not make it out of them… the tissue in her eyes are so badly burnt it is very damaged so she would be losing her eyesight completely and there is no healthy skin to be able to do a skin graft on her abdomen where she is very badly burnt. The average red heeler life is anywhere between 12-15 years and they are only giving her 12-18 months to live and that will be with her being in the hospital for a long period of time and after that always being in and out of the hospital. She will not have a good quality of life and she would not be able to go outside and do the things a regular dog is supposed to do and be capable of. Our hearts are so broken and we have no words, this is news that we didn’t want to hear. We are at a loss, we were praying so hard that she would make it out of this because she didn’t deserve any of this to happen to her. She is suffering and we can’t continue to let her suffer… we love you so much Dixie and just know you are always in our hearts😔💔♥️ I’m so sorry this had to happen to you, baby girl.”

Thank you to everyone for all your support and love, thank you for all of the donations that have been coming in. We are more blessed than ever with what everyone has done for her and for us. We can’t even put it into words how grateful we are. All the money that has been donated we will be passing onto the hospital and other resources that help abused animals.”