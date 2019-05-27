Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time
Couple who found the dog is hoping to find his owners
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) - A search is underway to find the owners of a dog found near the mountains in Provo early Sunday morning who appears to have been lost a long time.
According to a post by Candee Kump-Callas, the dog was found by her and her boyfriend, Brandon McBride, near the mountains above Foothill Drive on Windsor Drive in Provo on Sunday morning.
The post has been shared thousands of times in search for the dog's owners.
The dog, which appears to be an older adult male, possibly a Lab, Collie or Retriever mix, has been being taken care of by the couple until they can get him to a veterinarian on Tuesday.
"We think he may have been up on the mountain but are not certain," said Kump-Callas. "He definitely looks like he has been missing awhile. He was so hungry he was eating the scab off his hurt foot."
If you recognize the dog, or might know who the owners are, please contact Candee Kump-Callas at Kineticglow1978@gmail.com or text or call her at 385-229-6568.
What others are reading:
UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5 year old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail
Press conference: Vernal woman charged in death of 3-year-old stepdaughter
Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
Pedophiles are using these apps to target children
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Three men booked into jail for attempting to lure young teens for sex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - On Thursday the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and local officers used a social media app to help put three men behind bars for attempting to lure young teens over the internet to meet up for sex.
According to arresting documents, an undercover officer was contacted by a man with the user name "Top Looking" which was later determined to mean he is looking for a sexual partner.
The suspect, identified as Logan Blackman, was told the teen he was talking to is 13. When told his age, Blackman's response was "that's honestly really hot lol", documents state.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men from Cuba arrested in fraudulent credit card scheme in St. George
What others are reading:Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Young homebuyers scramble as prices rise faster than incomes
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For millennials looking to buy their first home, the hunt feels like a race against the clock.
In the seven years since the housing crash ended, home values in more than three-quarters of U.S. metro areas have climbed faster than incomes, according to an Associated Press analysis of real estate industry data provided by CoreLogic.
That gap is driving some first-timers out of the most expensive cities as well as pressuring them to buy something before they are completely priced out of the market.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss