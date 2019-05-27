Local News

Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time

Couple who found the dog is hoping to find his owners

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) - A search is underway to find the owners of a dog found near the mountains in Provo early Sunday morning who appears to have been lost a long time. 

According to a post by Candee Kump-Callas, the dog was found by her and her boyfriend, Brandon McBride, near the mountains above Foothill Drive on Windsor Drive in Provo on Sunday morning.

The post has been shared thousands of times in search for the dog's owners. 

The dog, which appears to be an older adult male, possibly a Lab, Collie or Retriever mix, has been being taken care of by the couple until they can get him to a veterinarian on Tuesday. 

"We think he may have been up on the mountain but are not certain," said Kump-Callas. "He definitely looks like he has been missing awhile. He was so hungry he was eating the scab off his hurt foot."

If you recognize the dog, or might know who the owners are, please contact Candee Kump-Callas at Kineticglow1978@gmail.com or text or call her at 385-229-6568.

