Dog dies in Kaysville house fire, fourth pet killed this weekend

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A dog is dead after a house fire in northern Utah on Sunday.

Shortly after noon, emergency crews were called to reports of smoke rising from a home near 400 W. Burton Lane in Kaysville. Firefighters from neighboring departments, including Layton City, Farmington, and North Davis Fire District, were called to assist Kaysville crews after they found a well-involved basement fire.

Arriving crews reported flames venting out of windows at the front of the house. Firefighters began searching the home and attack the blaze.

A dog was found inside the home but was dead when fire crews found it.

In less than an hour, Kaysville Fire says ‘fire control’ was achieved. By then, significant damage had been done to the basement, making the home currently unliveable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One firefighter suffered heat-related illness and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. According to Kaysville Fire, that firefighter has been discharged.

This was the second fire in northern Utah that killed a pet.

Late Saturday, fire crews were called to a condominium complex ablaze. The South Ogden Fire Department says flames had fully engulfed the complex, even affecting a neighboring condominium complex.

Fire crews were able to rescue two cats from that fire but were unable to save two dogs and another cat. Officials are still working to identify the cause of that fire.