Does Utah owe you money? Here’s how to claim it

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah government officials are devoted to the well-being of their citizens. That’s why state authorities are determined to reimburse you for any amount of money Utah may owe you. You can successfully reveal any unclaimed credit waiting to be retrieved with just a few pieces of information.

Designed to help rejoin people with the benefits owed to them, the Unclaimed Assets Program is a user-friendly way to seek financial justice.

After a period of three years of inactivity, it’s mandatory for business corporations that owe individuals money to transfer those funds to the state’s Unclaimed Property Division.

In the majority of cases, there is no deadline when these assets can be claimed back.

To find out if you have property waiting to be claimed, to report unclaimed property, or to check your claim status, visit Utah’s Official Site for Unclaimed Property.