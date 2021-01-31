DOCUTAH announces expanded 2021 festival, Sunday

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The much anticipated international documentary film festival, DOCUTAH, will be now be held in November 2021, according to officials Sunday.

On January 31, event organizers announced that it will hold an expanded super festival in November 2021. The festival will include the films accepted for the 2020 festival and expand to 100+ films for 2021.

Submissions for the 2021 festival are currently being accepted through FilmFreeway through June 25.

Information about the November festival will continue to be updated throughout the year as films are scheduled and events planned.

“Patrons, who purchased tickets for the 2020 festival, may use those tickets in November, receive a refund by contacting the DSU box office, or donate them to the DSU Film Program,” informs event organizers.

Ticket sales for the November festival will begin in September.



“We believe that the in-person Festival experience is an important part of attending and viewing films with a like-minded audience as well as interacting with filmmakers. We held out as long as we could to make the decision about March. However, the situation across the country and here in Utah makes it impossible to do so safely,” shares Della Lowe, Marketing and PR Director, DOCUTAH. “We appreciate the continued support of our filmmakers and audiences.”



Information about the films will continue to be updated on the festival website. Patrons may contact the DSU box office for further intel.



“As always, DOCUTAH will be filled with films which cover a wide variety of subjects from the very serious, to the hilarious, to the quirky. We will fill the theaters with interesting conversations, music, and laughter,” says Phil Tuckett, Director of DOCUTAH. “Rather than losing everything, we have decided to include the films accepted for last year in the 2021 festival and expand the festival to 100 plus films.”



Besides special events that complement the themes of films. DOCUTAH audiences can also interact directly with filmmakers through post-screening Q&A sessions as well as DOCTalk™ events – intimate conversations that bring together these accomplished artists, allowing attendees and budding filmmakers to hear their thoughts on the joys, pitfalls, struggles, and successes when tackling documentary filmmaking. During these talks, attendees can ask questions and get advice on the business of filmmaking from those who have been there, done that.