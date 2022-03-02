UTAH (ABC4) – Doctors at Intermountain Health Care are urging Utahns to get screened for cancer, specifically, colon cancer. As uncomfortable as talking about colon cancer can be, they say it needs to be talked about so it can be caught as early as possible.

They say they’ve seen a 50% drop in colonoscopies during the pandemic, which means doctors are catching the cancer in later stages, making it deadlier.

“We’ve seen a 15, one five, percent increase in stage three colon cancer,” Intermountain Healthcare Oncologist Dr. Mark Lewis said.

And they say here in Utah, people tend to be at greater risk.

“We have a particular problem here with early onset colon cancer,” Dr. Lewis said.

Amy Christiansen says she was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer almost two years ago at age 43. She says at first, she assumed it was hemorrhoids until the pain got worse.

When doctors found a tumor in her colon, she couldn’t believe it.

“It’s just like a hearthrob to your chest that just you don’t want to feel,” Christiansen said.

Doctors say one of the most important things you can do to catch colon cancer early, is talk to your relatives about if there is a history of cancer in your family, and to watch for persistent symptoms such as blood in your stool or changes in your stool.

“We won’t know if there’s symptoms going on unless they feel comfortable speaking up and we empower them to speak up,” Intermountain Healthcare Gastroenterologist Dr. Nathan Merriman said.

“If you feel something is up go get tested do not wait,” Christiansen said.

Doctors also want to remind people the suggested age to get tested without a family history of cancer is 45.

There are multiple ways to get tested, such as the one step or two step screening process, which you can ask your doctor about for more information.