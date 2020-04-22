Doctors report seeing Utahns misuse cleaning agents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Doctors with the Utah Poison Control Center say they are seeing a 15-20 percent increase in calls for things like people washing produce with bleach or kids drinking hand sanitizer.

It’s not an overwhelming number of calls, but doctors say Utahns misusing cleaning products is surely getting their attention.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had any very terribly serious things where someone has really been harmed but it is causing a lot of people perhaps undue stress, or undue problems that they could avoid with following some simple steps,” said Utah Poison Control Center Medical Director Dr. Michael Moss.

A recent CDC report suggests calls “increased sharply at the beginning of March 2020 for exposures to both cleaners and disinfectants.”





CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Utah Poison Control Center doctors with U of U Health say they are seeing four main things.

First people aggressively washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

“What people need to do is only use products on their hands that are meant to be, that is soap and hand sanitizer, and then be aware you may need to use a little extra lotion to keep things moisturized,” said Dr. Moss. “People are ending up damaging their skin and getting cracked bleeding skin from just drying things out or worse they are taking things that aren’t meant to be used on skin, like cleaning wipes or disinfectants and using those on their skin.”

Second, mixing cleaning products that create gases.

“There is chlorine gas and other similar versions when people mix those that can be released. So the answer is, all these products are designed to work well on their own and they don’t need to be mixed to be made stronger,” he added. “Usually [it’s] not terribly dangerous if people are able to open a window, ventilate an area, get out of there, but it could affect some people more severely who might have some lung problems. So we’ve had a few things like that.”

Third and this one is a big one, children drinking hand sanitizer.

“Yeah, this does happen. I’d say it’s not common but it does happen, and kids are willing to eat or drink just about anything,” said Dr. Moss. “Hand sanitizer contains alcohol. The same sort of thing liquor or other alcoholic beverages, and kids will eat just about anything and if they suck on too much of that hand sanitizer, there [are] a few kids that ended up kind of drunk enough that they went into the hospital and just had to be watched because they were so intoxicated.”

He says in the cases they have seen patients usually make a full recovery but still need to be monitored because of the chemicals.

Last but not least, washing food with bleach and disinfectants.

Doctors say running water works well to get produce clean.

The Utah Poison Control Center is available 24/7 with a free service for poison help and information at 1-800-222-1222.