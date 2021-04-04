Do you want to manage Utah wildlife?

You can see mountain goats on April 14 at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon. A free wildlife-viewing event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park-and-ride lot.

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is home to an abundance of amazing wildlife and if you are interested in managing them, several positions are now open.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the public is invited to apply for the Regional Advisory Council. The RAC is known for providing public feedback with the Utah Wildlife Board.

“Each of the five RACs across the state consists of 12–15 members, each of whom can serve up to four years,” shares DWR.

DWR, then states that each RAC holds about six meetings a year.

According to the division, meetings consist of RAC members listening to proposals from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists about hunting, fishing, and wildlife management in Utah. They also review input from the public about the proposals that have been submitted online prior to the meetings.

“After voting on each of the proposals, the chairperson for that RAC later presents their region’s recommendations to the Utah Wildlife Board. Members of the board consider the input and then make the final decision regarding how wildlife is managed in Utah,” they add.

Officials say RAC meetings usually last several hours. The meetings are held in the evenings, usually on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday night. Due to COVID-19, these meetings are currently being held virtually.

According to DWR, each RAC member is to represent one of six interest groups:

Hunters, anglers, and trappers (sportsmen)

Those who don’t hunt or fish (non-consumptive)

Ranchers and farmers (agriculture)

Locally-elected public officials

Federal land-management agencies (including the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management)

The rest of the general public (public at large, including businesses)

To fill one of the upcoming vacancies, you must live in the region of Utah you wish to represent.

The Division of Wildlife Resources invites the public to apply before the deadline of April 30. The new RAC members will begin their unpaid term on July 1. For more information, to apply, or to submit a nomination, visit the DWR website.