Do you think you can win this Utah scavenger hunt?

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Get your maps and phones ready, it’s almost time for the annual Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt.

Kicking off on June 5, the Utah Lake Commission and June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program are teaming up to announce their 2nd annual Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt.

“Photo, Video, Text, and GPS scavenger hunt missions are created and assigned point values by organizers, and players are automatically awarded points after completing each submission on their device via the GooseChase app,” share event organizers.

According to officials, those participating will be required to follow missions including answering trivia questions about the lake, watching videos with educational content, and capturing photos or videos of various recreation activities and all sorts of missions to specific access points near the area.

The scavenger hunt is anticipated to start at 8:00 a.m. and will run until Sunday, June 13, 10 p.m.

The Utah Lake Commission states winners will be announced every day the scavenger hunt is active, Monday through Friday, on the Commission’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, and in the GooseChase app. Officials say the grand prize winner will then be announced within a week of the hunt ending.

“Points accrued on weekends will count towards Monday’s daily prize and the grand prize,” shares the Utah Lake Commission. “Each team may only win one daily prize per game. All teams, whether they have or have not won a daily prize, will be eligible for the Grand Prize.”

According to the Utah Lake Commission and June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program, the grand prize will be awarded by a raffle based on participation/mission points.

“The points you earn by doing missions, along with your bonus points, will determine how many entries your team gets in the raffle,” they add.

Officials say participants will receive one entry for every 10,000 points their team earns: 400-10,000 points = 1 entry, 10,001-20,000 points = 2 entries, 20,001-30,000 points = 3 entries, and so on.

How to join the Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt

Download the Goosechase app Zoom over to the app to get the ball rolling. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Sign in Once you have the app downloaded, choose to play as a guest, or register for a personal account with a username and password.

Search for Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt Now, search “Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt 2021” or enter game code “67WMDX” and use password: ULSH21.

Hello dream team After you have joined the team, follow the prompts to create or select a team. You can also just play by yourself.

Mission Ready Once you have completed the following steps, you are set to embark on the Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt. Missions include recreational activities at the lake, trivia questions, history topics, and more.

When it comes to participating, there are also some rules that are required to adhere to according to the Utah Lake Commission.

Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt rules