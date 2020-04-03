Do you think Utah should have a mandatory ‘stay-at-home’ order?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall took to social media Thursday calling for a statewide “stay-at-home order.”

On March 27, 2020 Governor Herbert asked Utahn’s to “Stay Safe. Stay Home,” It’s a directive that he says will slow the spread of coronavirus. The directive means all individuals should stay at home as much as possible.

Mendenhall said Utah is one of 11 states without a statewide, stay-at-home mandate.

“I support a statewide order,” Mendenhall says. She said she knows coronavirus will spread to Utah’s rural areas slower then it has to larger cities but said “Every county in the state relies on metropolitan hospitals for critical care needs. A statewide order is necessary to slow the spread everywhere so we don’t overwhelm our hospitals.”

