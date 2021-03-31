Do you recognize them? Bluffdale police searching for theft suspects

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bluffdale Police Department is asking the public for help in locating suspects in multiple thefts that happened in the Bluffdale area.

In a security camera video released by Bluffdale police, multiple suspects can be seen removing items from a car parked in a driveway in the area of Tarawa Drive in Bluffdale.

Officials said the car was unlocked at the time when the theft occurred.

Items were also stolen from two other cars in the area, according to police.

Bluffdale police posted on Facebook reminding the public of the importance of locking your vehicle saying “Friendly reminder please lock your vehicle and remove any valuables! Lock it, Hide it, Keep it!!!”

If you have any information about the car or suspects shown in the video, you are asked to contact the Bluffdale Police Department at (801)-794-3970.