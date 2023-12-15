SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Winter is fast approaching here in the Beehive State and many residents will soon be facing dangerous conditions on our local roadways. With this, Utahns everywhere are now asking themselves one simple, yet important question: Do I need snow tires?

The 2023 winter has already seen some dangerous situations with recent snowstorms. Just last week, troopers from Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) responded to nearly 100 crashes in a single day as a result of the snow accumulations.

As the upcoming Utah winter could potentially rival record-breaking totals seen last year, many locals with standard all-season tires may consider switching for the season to ensure their safety during weekly commutes. However, whether that will make a difference depends on several factors.

Are snow tires a requirement in Utah?

While most roadways, especially within city limits, don’t necessarily require the use of snow tires or traction devices like chains, this can be a different story when traveling in the Cottonwood Canyons.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), traction devices are required on roads throughout Utah, including Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, during times that see severe weather conditions as part of the state’s “Traction Law.”

As for the type of tires required during this severe weather, it depends on your type of vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Vehicles that are all-wheel or 4-wheel drive will generally have more control in the snow, so UDOT only requires these vehicles to have M/S tires (meaning mud and snow). These tires have slightly more tread and extra siping to improve traction in light snow conditions.

Vehicles that are 2-wheel drive, according to UDOT, will be required to bear the 3PMSF (three-peak mountain snowflake) symbol, which means they are rated to perform better in snow. Still, tires that are 3PMSF are no substitute for snow tires as they aren’t made of cold-tolerant rubber and aren’t optimized for the full range of winter conditions.

Does it help to have snow tires?

Just like other types of tires, snow tires have both their advantages and disadvantages. However, when it comes to wintertime, they can make all the difference, especially in harsher conditions.

John Gleason, Public Relations Director with UDOT says last season’s historic snowfall was a pivotal time to consider switching to snow tires.

“It was storm after storm,” he recalls. “There are plenty of days during winter months where snow tires are an important component to getting where you’re going safely and making you feel secure on the roads…even if it’s not major snow.”

What makes snow tires better during winter? Snow tires have a very specific tread pattern that allows them both improved handling and braking in snow. And as they’re made of rubber that stays flexible during the most frigid of temperatures, they’re able to grip the road far better.

Other important tire tips for winter

Choosing the right tire for your vehicle is only half the battle. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it’s important to inspect your tires at least once a month and before long road trips. This includes making sure your spare tire has enough inflation pressure.

As you check your tire pressure, the National Safety Council (NSC) suggests filling them to their maximum recommended pressure as the cold air of winter can drop tire pressure.

Also, ensure that your tires have no damage on the tread or sidewalls, and check that you have adequate tread — at least 2/32 of an inch or greater — on all tires.