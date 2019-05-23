Do you know this person? The person is a suspect in an attempted burglary, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Bountiful City Police

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) - The person pictured above is a suspect in a criminal mischief and attempted burglary case, according to police.

If you know this person or anything about the incident, police ask that you call dispatch at 801-298-6000. referencing case #19-1268.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Bountiful City Police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Bountiful City Police

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.