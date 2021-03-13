Do you know them? Officers seek aid in identifying East park vandals

WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are asking the public for help in identifying and locating two individuals after police say they vandalized a park.

On March 13, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office say two unidentified people approached the East Park in West Point and vandalized it.

According to official reports it is believed the two involved did the vandalism earlier this month or closer to late February.

In the images shared by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, one of the suspects is seen wearing a red hoodie with black glasses and the other with a white hoodie, blue jeans, and black hair.

“Calling All Crime Solvers: We need your help identifying and locating two individuals who vandalized East Park in West Point earlier this month/late February,” writes the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

If you recognize either or both individuals: dial 801-451-4150 and reference case number D21-01918.

ABC4 will update as more develops.