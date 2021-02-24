Do you know the signs of elder abuse?

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Do you you know the signs of elder abuse? The signs can present themselves in many ways.

It is important to learn and recognize the signs so that you can help a vulnerable adult that may be experiencing abuse.

Kaysville Police Officers say they are attending Elder Abuse training this week and are asking the public to be aware of signs of elder abuse.

According to Utah law, any person who has reason to believe that a vulnerable adult is being abused, neglected, or exploited has to immediately notify Adult Protective Services or the nearest law enforcement office.

Elder Abuse is defined as causing harm or injury, attempting to cause harm or inappropriately using physical restraint, medication or isolation that could cause harm to a vulnerable adult, according to the Utah Department of Human Services.

Officials say it is important to know the signs of physical abuse in Elders which include:

Multiple bruises in various stages of healing

Unexplained fractures, abrasions, and lacerations

Multiple injuries

Withdrawn or passive

Low self-esteem or loss of self-determination.

Caretakers have the responsibility to provide a vulnerable adult with care, food, shelter, clothing, supervision and so on. Officials say failing to perform any of these responsibilities is considered neglect.

Officials say some signs of caretaker neglect include:

Malnourishment or dehydration

Deserted or abandoned

Inappropriate or soiled clothes

Over or under medicated

Lack of glasses, dentures, or other aides if usually worn

An elder that is unattended

Officials say other signs of neglect include: self-neglect, exploitation, physical and sexual abuse, emotional and verbal abuse,

Anyone who notices any of the signs of elder abuse is encouraged to contact Adult Protective Services at 1-800-371-7897 or report online at https://daas.utah.gov/adult-protective-services/.