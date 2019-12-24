Do you know how to stop a kitchen grease fire? (Here’s how)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 85 percent of house fires start in the kitchen, according to Unified Fire Authority — and those fires spike during the holiday season.

“85 percent of residential fires originate in the kitchen. So that’s pretty preventable,” said Matthew McFarland with Unified Fire Authority.

One common scenario is oil, left unattended in a pan, as it heats up.

“It takes 10 minutes of unattended high heat, for it to auto-combust — that is it catches on fire, without any source of ignition,” said McFarland.

So what should you do if you face a stove-top fire? The first thing to do is try covering the pan — and then leave it be for 30-40 minutes, without lifting the lid, to prevent exposure to oxygen.

McFarland also recommends a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and on every floor of your home. And if the fire extinguisher won’t work — or if you don’t feel safe? Call 911.

And finally — here is what NOT to do. Never put water on a grease fire.

“If it’s already on fire, it’s going to explode — so to speak — and it’s going to spread an oily, flaming mess all over your kitchen,” said McFarland.

