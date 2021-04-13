Do you know him? Man attempts to steal from Home Depot

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for a man suspected of attempting to steal from a Home Depot in Cottonwood Heights.

Police say the incident happened on April 1. Patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle that the suspect is believed to have been driving at the time of the incident.

The vehicle is described as a possible black second-generation 1994 – 200 Dodge Ram 1500. Police say it may have been spray painted.

The vehicle also has a toolbox in the bed of the truck and a temporary tag in the rear window that was taped with blue masking tape.

The suspect reportedly fled from the scene in the vehicle at high speed.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact detectives at 801-944-7013.