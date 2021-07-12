DO YOU KNOW HER? Police search for Cedar City suspect

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are seeking help in locating and identifying an alleged fraud suspect out of Cedar City.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, on July 12, officers are searching for a woman who is believed to be related to fraudulent transactions between June 19-24 at various locations in town.

Based on the images shared by the department, the woman is believed to be driving a white Cadillac Escalade. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top with blue jeans. She is known to have tattoos on both sides of her arms.

Police say ask citizens if they know who she is, to contact Corporal Condie and reference case number C21-01728 at (435)586-2956.

ABC4.com will update as the story develops.