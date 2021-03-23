‘Do not respond’: Kaysville police warns Utahns of email scams

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Police Department is warning Utahns after their department has received reports of a new email scam.

Kaysville police said that they received reports of two new email scams on Tuesday. The first scam involved a woman who received an email from a friend asking for money for a birthday party.

The woman told police that after she contacted her friend about the email, she realized that the email account had been hacked.

The second scam involved a Kaysville employee receiving an email from someone claiming to be a Kaysville Police Officer. The scammer then requested gift cards on behalf of the department.

Police advise that if you receive an email requesting money, “do not respond.”

Unfortunately, this is not that the only scam making the rounds in Utah.

The Bluffdale Police Department recently received reports of a phone scam affecting Utahns.

BPD says this scam involves someone posing as an IRS agent calling to inform the potential victims that they have back taxes that need to be paid.

Here are some tips from the Bluffdale Police Department to protect yourself from this scam:

Don’t react to callers that are asking you for money.

Never give out your social security or credit card information

Don’t give out PIN numbers for credit card/debit cards

Don’t install software or visit internet websites a caller may instruct you to

Anyone who feels like they may have been a target of this scam, Bluffdale Police recommends you report it to Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration by calling 1-800-366-4484 or by forwarding an email to phishing@irs.gov