‘Do not fall victim’: Heber City Police Department warns of donation scam

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Heber City Police Department is warning the public of a new scam that is targeting Utahns.

According to the Heber City Police Department, there have been recent reports o people receiving calls asking for donations for the Heber City Police Department to prevent “defunding of the department.”

According to HCPD officials, this is a scam to steal money from those being called.

“Heber City Police appreciates the support and love we receive from the community and certainly do not want you to fall victim to this scheme,” officials said in a Facebook post.

HCPD advises anybody receiving to contact their department before donating to any type of fundraiser.

Officials emphasized that they will never call and demand money for warrants or citations.