‘Do not be fooled’: Cache County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to notify the public after receving multiple reports of a phone scam affecting Utahns.

According to the CCSO, the scam call involves Utahns receiving calls from someone claiming to be Sargeant Adam Evans with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

The only problem is, the CCSO says they don’t have a Sergeant Adam Evans who works at their department.

In a Facebook post, CCSO officiails emphasized that they will never contact members of the public asking for personal information or payment in the form of gift cards.

“If you receive a call from a person claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, you can ask for their name, rank and agency to call the non-emergency phone number to verify the person,” CCSO advised.

“When in doubt, do a little digging,” officials added.