Do I have to be a US citizen to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Utah (ABC4) – As COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues throughout the state, many are wondering if you have to be a United States citizen, United States resident, or must have a visa to be vaccinated.

Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health tells ABC4 “No. Your immigration status won’t keep you from getting vaccinated.”

Johnson says your “personal information is confidential and protected by law.”

In Utah’s current COVID-19 vaccine rollout, healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, those age 70 and older, and K-12 teachers and school staff are being vaccinated.

Starting March 1, eligibility will be expanded by lowering the age from 70 to 65 and including those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

If you are a Utahn in one of the risk category groups getting vaccinated right now, the Utah Department of Health recommends you contact your employer or your local health department for more vaccination information.

Utah has now administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide. Utah Governor Spencer Cox says the state is “trying to be more viral than the virus.”

If you are getting vaccinated due to your job, Johnson says you might need to show proof of current employment, like your work badge.

According to the Utah Department of Health, some vaccine providers will only ask you to show the email confirmation you got after you registered for your vaccine appointment. Other providers may ask you to show a photo ID at your appointment.

The health department will only use your personal information for two things, to make sure you are old enough to get vaccinated and to make sure they are vaccinating the correct person.

“We don’t share your information with law enforcement or immigration officials,” as stated by the Utah Department of Health.

Vaccine recipients can use different types of photo ID at most vaccine providers, health officials share. Any type of ID with a photo, name, and birthdate will be accepted by most providers.

If your ID does not have your address on it, residents may need to bring a different type of proof showing they live in the country, like a gas or utility bill, the Utah Department of Health states.

If you have questions or concerns, check with your local health department or the vaccine provider.

