DMV office in South Salt Lake to reopen after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- The DMV office in South Salt Lake has been sterilized and is ready to open its doors again.

On June 15th the office, located at 2880 South 380 West, was closed after one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then the office has been deep cleaned, sterilized, and all other employees have been tested for the virus.

The office will reopen its doors Wednesday, June 24th.

If you plan on stopping by be sure to schedule an appointment to enter the lobby.

“DMV operations will continue to be adjusted as we navigate the safest and most efficient ways to serve our customers,” a press release from the state said.

“Masks are not required by strongly suggested to protect the health of the staff and public. Precautions continue to be made to limit person-to-person contact and limit the size of public gatherings while continuing to provide necessary services.”

To schedule an appointment please visit: DMV.UTAH.GOV

In the recent days Utah has seen the highest cases ever since the start of the pandemic. On Monday State Epidemiologist Dr. Dunn warned state and local leaders that with the surge in new cases, the situation is “quickly getting to a point where the only viable option to manage spread and deaths will be a complete shutdown.”