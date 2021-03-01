DMV now online for Utah person to person sales

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is announcing some new online customer services.

On March 1, DMV Director Monte Roberts says it’s how they are continuing to evolve, “We are excited to offer ways to serve the public more efficiently.”

According to officials, the Utah Person to Person (UPP) service allows an individual the opportunity to start the process for a new title and registration transaction online.

“If you are a Utah resident and have newly purchased a vehicle with a current Utah title, you may be eligible to title, register and print a temporary permit using this service,” says Roberts.

There are a few requirements to use this new service:

Vehicle must have a current Utah title

New owner must have a driver’s license number, or in the case of a company, a Federal Identification Number (FEIN)

Answer required questions

Upload images of ownership documents

Payment of fees by credit/debit card or e-check

To complete the title, registration and receive plates, you may choose to mail original documents to the DMV or visit your local DMV office.

For more detailed information, or to use the UPP service, please visit dmv.utah.gov and select Motor Vehicle E-Services, or go directly to the Motor Vehicle Online Portal at mvp.tax.utah.gov.