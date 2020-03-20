Live Now
DMV asks public to process vehicle renewals online to prevent spread of COVId-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah State Division of Motor Vehicles sent out a release on Friday asking the public to process their motor vehicle renewals online in order to better implement social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The release stated that while not all vehicles are eligible for online renewal, the majority can be renewed at an On the SPOT renewal station or online through Renewal Express.

Those wanting to renew their vehicle can visit the DMV website for a list of On the SPOT renewal stations or to connect to Renewal Express. The DMV recommended that customers access Renewal Express through the state website, as there are third-party registration renewal companies that are not affiliated with any government agency.

The Utah DMV does not charge for online renewals through Renewal Express.

