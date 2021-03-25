Dixie State University to change name, what about Dixie Technical College?

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A bill has been passed and been signed into law to change the name of Dixie State University, in Southern Utah.

The bill, House Bill 278, passed in a 26-3 vote and was signed by Governor Cox on March 16, 2021.

Many Utahns have been talking about the Dixie State University name change but what about Dixie Technical College, also located in Southern Utah?

According to Brandi Honey with Dixie Technical College, the college is “aware of and closely following the developments surrounding the potential renaming of Dixie State University.”

“We have not been included in the study or any of the resulting decisions,” Honey shares with ABC4.

“We continue to focus our resources on providing the best industry-driven technical education in Washington County to ensure our students graduate career-ready,” Honey adds.

For Dixie State University, the name-changing process has begun. Jyl Hall, Public Relations Director for Dixie State University tells ABC4 the university is working to put together a “Name Recommendation Committee.”

Hall says the Utah Legislature asked the board of trustees executive committee to put the naming committee together. Since the bill has been passed, Hall says the university has been working to put together the naming committee of invited members.

She says once the committee is put in place they will hire a third party to conduct a survey to decide on possible names for the school.

The Name Recommendation Committee will come up with its own process when it comes to renaming the university. The process “definitely will involve the community,” Hall shares. “Isn’t a popularity contest.”

The university wants “to give them a name they are proud of,” Halls adds.