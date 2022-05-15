ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – With Dixie State University rebranding as Utah Tech University, they have revealed new logos for the July 1 name change.

The university has shared its new two-tone institutional Utah Tech logo in its Spring 2022 issue of DSU Magazine, as well as in video posted to the university’s social media accounts.

The Trailblazer nickname and bison mascot will remain, however, the “athletic visual identity” has been updated to be cohesive with the new brand, according to a press release.

The release states:

“We are proud to be transitioning to the Utah Tech University name that highlights the impactful active learning experiences and career preparation each and every student gets in all of our 200-plus academic programs,” DSU President Richard B. Williams said. “The Utah Tech brand builds upon the legacy this institution has established over the last 111 years and will serve our students and university well for generations to come.”

The new logo is reportedly meant to capture the university’s “future-focused mission.”

Additionally, it features both the shape and acronym of the state of Utah, and the colors pay homage to the red rocks and blue skies of Southern Utah “while also representing the cooler weather of Northern Utah and the warmer climate down south.”

(Courtesy of Utah Tech University)

The process of changing the Dixie State name is a process two years in the making.

The university began gathering information in July 2020 regarding the Dixie State name, conducting an “impact study” that extended over three months and involved more than 3,700 participants.

Those involved in the university administration found that supporting a name change was the right decision.

After establishing a committee to hold a mass survey that was completed with nearly 15,000 responses, the committee, Board of Trustees and Utah Board of Higher Education then recommended “Utah Tech University” to the state legislature in November 2021.

Gov. Cox signed it into law shortly thereafter.

“This process was one of the most visible, notable and comprehensive rebrands the state has ever experienced,” said Julie Beck, chair of the Name Recommendation Committee. “It included three major studies, tens of thousands of completed surveys, approximately 1,000 focus group participants, and nearly two years of data collection and preparation.”

In determining a new name and logo, university officials say that hundreds of factors were considered, including trademark matters, best practices and name, acronym and domain availability.

All of this was rooted in legislation, according to the press release, which required that the name reflect the institution’s mission and significance to the surrounding region and state as well as enable the institution to compete and be recognized nationally.