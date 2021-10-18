Dixie State to host free Halloween events

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Ready to get into the Halloween spirit?

Dixie State University is hosting their annual Trailblazer Tricks and Treats Night on October 27. The free event will feature a ton of family-friendly activities including a pumpkin carving class, costume fashion show contest, games, food, and of course, trick-or-treating.

“Fall is an amazing time of year on the Dixie State University campus, and we love having our community join us in celebrating the Halloween season,” said Megan Church, Director of University Events and Promotions. “The community’s support is integral to the success of Dixie State and hosting a couple of fun evenings is a small way the university shows our appreciation to the community for all they do.”

(Courtesy of Dixie State University)

The pumpkin carving class will provide tips and tricks to create the ultimate jack-o-lantern masterpiece. Finished pumpkins can be included in a Pumpkin Walk on October 29. The Alumni Association is hosting a Halloween costume fashion show with multiple prizes awarded for the best dressed.

The College of Science, Engineering & Technology will be hosting games and activities, including slime-making and creating ghost bubbles. Tractor rides, food, and of course, trick-or-treating will be available for all to enjoy.

“Featuring so many fun games and activities, Trailblazer Tricks & Treats Night will be a fun evening that you won’t want to miss,” Church said. “Kids and adults of all ages will find the perfect activity to celebrate Halloween and experience the ‘active learning. active life.’ experience Dixie State is so well known for.”

To find out full event information including dates and times, click here.