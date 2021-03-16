Dixie State student killed in Las Vegas wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (ABC4) – A Dixie State University student was killed in a wrong-way crash in Nevada over the weekend.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the preliminary investigation has revealed that shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, a white Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on I-15 in the northbound travel lanes approaching Speedway Boulevard in Las Vegas.

At the same time, a blue Toyota Camry and a tractor-trailer were traveling northbound on I-15 directly ahead of of the white Camry.

Authorities say the white Camry struck the blue one head-on, causing the blue Camry to be redirected and then struck by the tractor-trailer. The blue Camry then entered the left, unpaved shoulder, and struck the cable median barrier.

Images shared by Nevada Highway Patrol, seen below, show the damages done to the vehicles.

The right front passenger and the middle rear passenger of the blue Camry, as well as the driver of the white Camry, were transported to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

The three other occupants of the blue Camry were transported in serious condition.

Nevada Highway Patrol says the passenger in the middle rear seat of the blue Camry, identified as 23-year-old Samuela Tupola of Utah, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

While Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation, impairment is suspected and charges are pending for the unidentified driver of the white Camry.

A GoFundMe, said to be benefitting Tupola’s mother to help with funeral costs and medical bills, says Tupola was “living his life to the fullest, being an advocate for justice for racial inequality as well as thriving at Dixie State University.”