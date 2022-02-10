Dixie State Police becomes first ABLE-certified agency in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – As of Feb. 10, the Dixie State Police agency has become the first department in Utah to gain Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) certification.

The ABLE project is a nationally renowned best-practice curriculum for law enforcement. ABLE provides its participants with training, technical assistance, and research with the goal of creating an empowered department atmosphere.

“ABLE brings additional dedication to ethical and transparent policing practices while empowering all officers regardless of rank or tenure to step in and de-escalate situations that could escalate into use of force scenarios or verbal altercations,” Blair Barfuss, chief of police and director of public safety at Dixie State, said.

Dixie State Police Department remains the only ABLE-certified agency in all of Utah and is one of only 200 in the nation.

“The ABLE Project reduces police errors, complaints, use of force and mistakes while enhancing safety of officers and community members,” Barfuss said. “Implementing ABLE is a win-win for our community and our officers.”