Division of Wildlife welcomes new board members

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Division of Wildlife Resources is announcing two new members to their board, Friday.

According to the team, the two were confirmed to the seven-member Utah Wildlife Board, and will contribute to approving the rules and regulations regarding hunting, fishing, and wildlife management in the state.

Both, Bryce Thurgood and Gary Nielson were nominated by Utah Governor Spencer Cox to serve on the Utah Wildlife Board and were confirmed by the Utah Senate on June 30. They will then begin their unpaid six-year term August 16.

Bryce Thurgood | (DWR)

DWR details “Thurgood previously served as the chairman of the Northern Regional Advisory Council, and has also served on the Perry City Flood Control Board and Box Elder School Trust Land Council.”

“During my eight years serving on the Northern Regional Advisory Council, I’ve been involved in listening to hunters, non-hunters, farmers, ranchers, and people from various backgrounds and interests in wildlife,” Thurgood says. “We’ve worked together to come up with good solutions for wildlife while balancing the needs of various groups.”

When it comes to Nielson, DWR states “he served as the chairman for the Central Regional Advisory Council and served on the statewide leadership team for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He taught biology and wildlife management at the high school level and also as an adjunct professor at Snow College. “

Gary Nielson | (DWR)

“As a deeply committed outdoorsman and professional biologist with 35 years of experience, I am convinced that passing on accurate knowledge about wildlife and generating outdoor interest in the upcoming generation is the key to a sustainable future,” Nielson chimes.