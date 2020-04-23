Division of Wildlife Resources: Man charged in relation to poaching incidents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 25-year-old Cedar City man was charged in connection with poaching a buck deer in 2018, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

On March 27, Michael Grant was charged with wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor; two counts of taking, transporting, selling or purchasing protected wildlife, a class B misdemeanor, carrying a loaded rifle, shotgun or muzzle-loading rifle in a vehicle, a class B misdemeanor; and driving with a suspended or revoked license or registration, a class C misdemeanor.

Utah DWR conservation officers got a tip about a poached deer on December 23, 2019. Upon investigating, the officers discovered Grant driving with a loaded firearm in his vehicle. In addition, the officers discovered buck deer antlers which they found had been killed in the Chloride Mountains in November 2018 during breeding season.

Investigators also found two trophy buck deer heads which had died two or three days before. Grant allegedly said he found the animals and brought the heads home.

This too is illegal, according to DWR Conservation Officer Joshua Carver.

“However, you have to report ‘dead heads’ (animals with antlers still attached to the skull) when you find them, so officers can investigate and make sure the animals didn’t die under suspicious circumstances,” Officer Carver said. “If it is determined that the animal died of natural causes, oftentimes, the person who finds and reports the animal can be granted a certificate to keep the antlers.”

Conservation officers also found unregistered snare traps and traps which had been set up without a furbearer license. If convicted and sentenced, conservation officers will recommend that Grant have his hunting license suspended.

For information on how to end poaching in Utah, visit the DWR website.

