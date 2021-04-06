Distracted Driving Awareness: Don’t text and drive, troopers advise

UTAH (ABC4) – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers not to text while driving.

Troopers said in a tweet that too many drivers have a habit of texting while driving.

Distracted driving is a huge problem nation wide and troopers say that “needs to stop.”

According to troopers If you are texting and driving you are 6 times more likely to cause an accident than a drunk driver.

Officials say get to your destination and pull over completely before sending or replying to a text.