Disqualified council candidate files complaint against Draper City

DRAPER CITY (ABC4 News) – A candidate for Draper City Council filed a complaint against the Draper City recorder and Salt Lake County after he as was disqualified from the municipal primary election.

Hubert Huh accuses Draper City Recorder Laura Oscarson of multiple errors in communication that led him to miss the deadline to file his campaign finance report.

The complaint filed in Third District Court said on July 19, Oscarson mailed a letter to city council candidates regarding the deadline for their “final campaign financial reports.”

After Oscarson sent the letter, she realized it had a mistake. It referred to candidates “final campaign financial reports” when it should have referred to the “first campaign reports.”

Later that day, Oscarson sent an email to candidates directing them to ignore the mailed letter when it arrived because of the “error on it” and she would be attaching the “corrected” letter.

According to the complaint, the “corrected” letter had a “significant mistake.” The letter said in bold lettering that the deadline for financial reports was Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The actual deadline was August 6.

Oscarson is said to have realized her newest mistake later the same day, but the complaint alleges that “Ms. Oscarson did not send an email to correct the incorrectly stated deadline, let alone anything calling immediate attention to this latest error.”

On the day of the deadline, Huh got a phone call from a friend asking him if he’d submitted his financial disclosure. At this time Huh still believed he had two more days to do so until his friend informed him that the deadline was August 6.

Sometime before 5 p.m., Huh says he called Oscar and told her he was driving to the city building to make his filing.

“During that call, she made no effort to provide resources or assistance to help correct her error and facilitate a timely filing,” according to the complaint.

Once Huh arrived, Oscarson informed him that it was 5:01 p.m., he was too late to make his financial disclosure, and he was disqualified.

On primary election day, sample ballots hanging at polling stations in Draper showed a red strike through Mr. Huh’s name and the word “DISQUALIFIED” in big, red letters.

Draper City claims even if it had arrived on time, Huh did not have the proper materials to make his disclosure.

“It has been reported that Huh showed up one minute past the deadline. What has not been mentioned is that Huh did not have his financial disclosure information when he arrived,” said Draper City Mayor Troy Walker in a statement on August 13.

To this point, Huh’s attorneys say that Utah Code only requires that a candidate file a report which “can be in any written form on any piece of paper.”

Huh also alleges that the clock in the Draper administrative office was about two and half minutes fast. Attorneys for Hugh sent two private investigators to the office two days later.

“Prior to entering the building, the investigators checked the time against the United States Naval Observatory, which operates a Master Clock that provides the precise time to the GPS satellite constellation run by the United States Air Force.”

According to the complaint, the investigators filmed the clock on the wall in the administrative office and documented that it was about two minutes and 30 seconds fast.

Among other requests, Hugh is asking for his name to be placed on the ballot for the General Election in November.

